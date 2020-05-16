Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DARE. ValuEngine upgraded Dare Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Dare Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Dare Bioscience from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Dare Bioscience alerts:

Shares of Dare Bioscience stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,543. Dare Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Analysts predict that Dare Bioscience will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dare Bioscience during the first quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dare Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new position in Dare Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 5.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Dare Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dare Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.