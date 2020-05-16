Dash (DASH) Price Tops $73.67 on Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $699.60 million and $552.37 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $73.67 or 0.00786516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade By Trade, Bithumb and Bittrex. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035085 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00224988 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000761 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,495,724 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, BiteBTC, Mercatox, Bitfinex, B2BX, CoinEx, Liquid, Altcoin Trader, YoBit, Bitinka, CoinExchange, LocalTrade, Bitsane, C-CEX, Coinsuper, Braziliex, Indodax, Kuna, Crex24, Bittylicious, WazirX, BitBay, Bisq, Exrates, BX Thailand, Bit-Z, BTC Trade UA, ZB.COM, Gate.io, ABCC, Kucoin, Coinsquare, Graviex, C-Patex, Negocie Coins, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Bibox, OKEx, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Instant Bitex, Coinhub, HBUS, Livecoin, Coindeal, xBTCe, Ovis, Kraken, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, C2CX, TradeOgre, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BitFlip, Upbit, Iquant, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade, Exmo, Bithumb, Coinrail, Binance, CEX.IO, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, LBank, Bitbns, Coinbe, Cryptomate, Tidex, ACX, COSS, Coinroom, Huobi, Koineks, WEX, Bleutrade and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.