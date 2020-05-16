DATx Reaches Market Cap of $296,981.03 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. One DATx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, DATx has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. DATx has a market capitalization of $296,981.03 and approximately $275,326.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.88 or 0.02030175 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00087779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00171004 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00039699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About DATx

DATx’s launch date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, FCoin, Rfinex, Kucoin and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

