Davinci Coin (DAC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.34 Million

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Davinci Coin has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. Davinci Coin has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $1.34 million worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Davinci Coin token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin Token Profile

Davinci Coin (DAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,656,858,620 tokens. Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Davinci Coin’s official website is davinci.vision

Buying and Selling Davinci Coin

Davinci Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Davinci Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Davinci Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Davinci Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

