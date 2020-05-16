DE Burlo Group Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Clorox by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 305,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,403 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,843 shares of company stock valued at $52,556,301. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLX traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.83. 2,265,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.17. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

