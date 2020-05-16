DE Burlo Group Inc. Reduces Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

DE Burlo Group Inc. reduced its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.33.

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,036. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $128.36 and a one year high of $258.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.25 and its 200-day moving average is $172.80.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.40 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $2,270,260.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,161,455.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,499 shares of company stock valued at $82,161,311 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

