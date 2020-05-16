DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

DE Burlo Group Inc. reduced its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.67.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.35. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $134.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

