DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 5,075 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.26. 12,214,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,932,922. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average is $69.76. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

