DE Burlo Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 86.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 23.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 42.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $6.19 on Friday, reaching $260.41. 2,165,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.20.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.
In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
