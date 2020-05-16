DE Burlo Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 86.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 23.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 42.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $6.19 on Friday, reaching $260.41. 2,165,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

