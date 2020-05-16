Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,550 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.0% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after buying an additional 68,968 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,160,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.55. 10,819,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,241. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

