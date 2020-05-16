DeepBrain Chain Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Huobi, Gate.io and LBank. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $95,095.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.88 or 0.02030175 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00087779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00171004 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00039699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000160 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain launched on November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

DeepBrain Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, Bitbns, Huobi, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

