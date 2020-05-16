Delphi Technologies’ (DLPH) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

DLPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of DLPH stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.21. 4,711,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,224. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. Delphi Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLPH. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $142,600,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Delphi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,303,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Delphi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $21,279,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delphi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $20,172,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,243,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

