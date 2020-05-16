Deutsche Bank Boosts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $114.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $104.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LEA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lear from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.59.

LEA stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.46. The company had a trading volume of 405,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,677. Lear has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lear by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

