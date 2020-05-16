Deutsche Bank Lowers ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $21.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ON. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,847,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418,001. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at $553,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 40.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.