Deutsche Bank Raises General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $65.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.80.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.49. 4,684,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,655. General Mills has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $64.31. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.