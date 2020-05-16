Deutsche Bank Trims ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price to $21.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ON. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. 6,847,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,418,001. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $444,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,782.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.