Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Diageo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Edward Jones cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.62. 472,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,179. The company has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.24. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

