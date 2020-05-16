Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

DRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

DRNA traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 638,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,654. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.84. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.61 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 74.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $171,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $89,859.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,290 shares of company stock worth $2,403,766. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $651,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

