Dillon & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,818,000 after purchasing an additional 986,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,964,000 after purchasing an additional 631,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,756,000 after purchasing an additional 551,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.41. 4,652,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.97. The firm has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.