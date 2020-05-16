Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,928,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 144.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,869 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11,463.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 873,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 865,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,252.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 837,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,373,000 after acquiring an additional 775,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,306,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,423. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

