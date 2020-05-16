Dillon & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dillon & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,297,257,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after buying an additional 4,048,406 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.27. 30,536,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.