Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 1,802 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 398.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 25.6% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 35.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,666,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,739,000 after acquiring an additional 434,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. 31,504,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,046,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.38. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

