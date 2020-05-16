Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Stock Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $208.50

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $208.50 and traded as low as $155.17. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $161.51, with a volume of 883,300 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.68 and its 200 day moving average is $208.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECL. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1,475.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period.

