DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC downgraded shares of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCOF remained flat at $$48.36 during midday trading on Friday. 444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, the Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services.

