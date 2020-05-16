Dock (DOCK) Price Hits $0.0056 on Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Dock has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $676,828.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, CoinBene, Kucoin and Binance. Over the last week, Dock has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.93 or 0.02024086 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00087702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00171025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 590,645,469 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, CoinBene, Gate.io, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

