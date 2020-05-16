Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.88% of Douglas Dynamics worth $15,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,130,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,659,000 after purchasing an additional 177,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 878,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti cut their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber acquired 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.70 per share, with a total value of $52,969.50. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLOW traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.28. 123,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,497. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $642.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

