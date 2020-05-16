Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.28

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.28 and traded as low as $8.60. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 516,547 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.26.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.