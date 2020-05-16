Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Duerr in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €27.65 ($32.16).

Shares of DUE traded up €1.48 ($1.72) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €19.03 ($22.13). The stock had a trading volume of 586,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Duerr has a 12 month low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a 12 month high of €33.16 ($38.56). The business has a fifty day moving average of €19.63 and a 200 day moving average of €25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

