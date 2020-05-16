Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Duerr in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.65 ($32.16).

Get Duerr alerts:

Shares of ETR DUE traded up €1.48 ($1.72) during trading on Thursday, hitting €19.03 ($22.13). 586,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Duerr has a 12-month low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a 12-month high of €33.16 ($38.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.