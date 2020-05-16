Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €27.65 ($32.16).

Shares of DUE stock traded up €1.48 ($1.72) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €19.03 ($22.13). The company had a trading volume of 586,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a 50 day moving average of €19.63 and a 200 day moving average of €25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. Duerr has a 1-year low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a 1-year high of €33.16 ($38.56).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

