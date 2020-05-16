Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Duerr in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €27.65 ($32.16).

DUE stock traded up €1.48 ($1.72) during trading on Thursday, reaching €19.03 ($22.13). The stock had a trading volume of 586,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Duerr has a one year low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a one year high of €33.16 ($38.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is €19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

