Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €27.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €27.50 ($31.98) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.51% from the stock’s previous close.

DUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €27.65 ($32.16).

Get Duerr alerts:

Duerr stock traded up €1.48 ($1.72) during trading on Thursday, reaching €19.03 ($22.13). The company had a trading volume of 586,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Duerr has a 52 week low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a 52 week high of €33.16 ($38.56). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.