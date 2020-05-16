Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Raised by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,943 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after buying an additional 2,961,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after buying an additional 2,103,077 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,311,000 after buying an additional 1,333,385 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after buying an additional 1,323,754 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,250,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,491. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $89.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

