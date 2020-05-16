Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter.

DUOT stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. 24,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,950. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. Duos Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

