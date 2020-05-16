Dynaresource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Dynaresource Inc (OTCMKTS:DYNR)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.47. Dynaresource shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

About Dynaresource (OTCMKTS:DYNR)

DynaResource, Inc, an exploration stage company, invests in, explores, and develops mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other valuable minerals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property with 33 concessions covering approximately 69,121 hectares located in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

