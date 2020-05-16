Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Shares Sold by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,171 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRF. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

GRF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,953. Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $8.45.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

