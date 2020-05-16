Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Eaton Vance have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and met in one of the trailing four quarters. Revenue growth is expected to continue, driven by solid assets under management (AUM) balance, and diverse product offerings and investment strategies. Moreover, the company’s global footprint is expected to keep supporting growth in the long term. Its impressive capital deployment activities reflect strong liquidity position and will continue enhancing shareholder value. However, persistently increasing expenses (owing to higher compensation costs) are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent in the near term. The presence of high levels of debt may hamper financials and makes us apprehensive.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.57.

EV stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Eaton Vance has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EV. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

