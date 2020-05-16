Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Eaton Vance have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and met in one of the trailing four quarters. Revenue growth is expected to continue, driven by solid assets under management (AUM) balance, and diverse product offerings and investment strategies. Moreover, the company’s global footprint is expected to keep supporting growth in the long term. Its impressive capital deployment activities reflect strong liquidity position and will continue enhancing shareholder value. However, persistently increasing expenses (owing to higher compensation costs) are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent in the near term. The presence of high levels of debt may hamper financials and makes us apprehensive.”

EV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.57.

Shares of NYSE EV traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,696. Eaton Vance has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eaton Vance will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 12,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

