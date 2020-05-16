Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $821,638,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 17,004.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,783 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,457,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,003,000 after purchasing an additional 682,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,519,597,000 after purchasing an additional 458,932 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,887,918,000 after purchasing an additional 443,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Cfra raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $201.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.52.

EW traded down $4.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.96. The stock had a trading volume of 975,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $154.52 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.16, for a total transaction of $937,667.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,512.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $571,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,661 shares of company stock worth $20,246,793 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

