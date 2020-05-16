Ellington Financial’s (EFC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Ellington Financial from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ellington Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.60.

EFC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 354,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,815. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $410.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.08. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 48.04 and a current ratio of 48.04.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 208,955 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 140,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 65,224 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

