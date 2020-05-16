ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €8.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.70 ($8.95) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.05 ($9.36) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €10.75 ($12.50) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.49 ($12.20).

ENI stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €8.51 ($9.89). The stock had a trading volume of 23,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion and a PE ratio of -7.88. ENI has a 52 week low of €6.28 ($7.31) and a 52 week high of €14.92 ($17.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.78.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

