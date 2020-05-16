ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €9.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ENI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ENI has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.49 ($12.20).

ETR:ENI traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €8.51 ($9.89). 23,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company’s 50 day moving average is €8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.78. ENI has a twelve month low of €6.28 ($7.31) and a twelve month high of €14.92 ($17.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.88.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

