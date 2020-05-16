Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter.

Shares of ENSV stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.18. 6,862,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,848. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.72.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Enservco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

