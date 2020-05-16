Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envestnet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENV. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point cut Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.50.

NYSE ENV traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,468. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.46. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -581.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $506,262.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,605,469.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,486 shares of company stock worth $1,113,996. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

