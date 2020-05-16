Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) Shares Sold by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,854 shares during the quarter. Escalade makes up approximately 2.1% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Escalade were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESCA. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Escalade by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 564,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 26,712 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Escalade during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Escalade by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Escalade during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Escalade by 5,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Escalade alerts:

In related news, Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,139.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,409.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Griffin bought 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $38,734.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 521,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,339. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,933 shares of company stock worth $276,794 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Escalade stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.79. 137,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.06. Escalade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.81%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.