Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ETH has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Shares of ETH stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. 2,224,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.95 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,956,894.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.