Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) PT Raised to $11.00

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE ETH traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.92. 2,224,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,821. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,377 shares in the company, valued at $18,956,894.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

