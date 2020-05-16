Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Reaches $779.94 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $779.94 million and approximately $1.95 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $6.71 or 0.00071585 BTC on major exchanges including BtcTrade.im, HBUS, BitForex and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.47 or 0.02140160 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bitsane, Upbit, BCEX, Coinone, OKEx, Exmo, FCoin, Kucoin, Exrates, Coinroom, Bithumb, Bitbns, Coinhub, Poloniex, BitForex, Koineks, Instant Bitex, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, EXX, BigONE, Bit-Z, C2CX, Coinnest, BTC Markets, CoinEx, Binance, HitBTC, Bibox, Korbit, OKCoin International, Crex24, Bitfinex, QBTC, Coinbase Pro, ZB.COM, Coinsuper, Gate.io, LBank, YoBit, Gatehub, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, BTC Trade UA, CoinTiger, BtcTrade.im, Indodax, RightBTC, ChaoEX, C-CEX, Kraken, ABCC, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Coinut, CoinExchange, Huobi, Ovis, CPDAX, Bittrex, HBUS and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

