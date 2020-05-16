EtherGem (EGEM) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. EtherGem has a total market cap of $67,208.98 and approximately $6,733.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00043190 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.02 or 0.03492838 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00055522 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031155 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001966 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

