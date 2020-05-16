FABRK (FAB) Reaches Market Cap of $28.85 Million

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. FABRK has a total market capitalization of $28.85 million and $507,488.00 worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FABRK token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb and Bithumb Global. During the last week, FABRK has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004376 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 123.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

